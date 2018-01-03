Deaths in Laois - January 3, 2017

Mick McEvoy - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 1 of Mick McEvoy of Cedar Lawns, Edenderry and formerly of Clogherinkoe, Co. Kildare and late of Emo.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sadly missed by his family Kevin, Emily, Sean and Dominic and their late mother Mary, step children Liam, Rosaleen, Geraldine, Brendan and Pauline, sisters Bridie and Helen, brother Billy, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm with Removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.

Teresa Morrissey - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, December 30 of Teresa Morrissey of Fielbrook, Portlaoise and late of Glasnevin, Dublin and Coalbrook, Thurles.

Peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Johanna, brothers John and Ned and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her brother Dick and Martin, sisters Sr Eileen, Sr Johanna, Catherine, Anne, Angela and Margaret, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Keegan's Funeral Home, Portlaoise from 5pm on Tuesday evening with rosary at 6.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.30am in Our Lady of Dolours Church, Glasnevin, Dublin. Cremation will follow afterwards in Glasnevin Crematorium.

Martin Dunne - Trumera

The death took place on Sunday, December 31 of Martin Dunne of Trumera, Mountrath.

At the Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Sarah, son James, daughter Martina, son-in-law Rav, James's partner Fiona, grandson Cian, brother Seamus, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4pm, with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to St. Fintan's Church, Mountrath, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Mountrath.

Alex Luttrell - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Sunday, December 31 of Alex Luttrell of Courtwood, Ballybrittas.

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent's Hospital Mountmellick. Loving son of the late John and Katie. Deeply regretted by his loving cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Tuesday from 4pm with Removal at 6.20pm arriving Church of the Sacred Heart Rath at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Moyanna Cemetery.

Kathleen Keegan - Portarlington

The death took place on Saturday, December 30 of Kathleen Keegan (née Whelan) of Lough, Portarlington.

Peacefully at home. Dear granny of the late baby Ciara and loving mother of her two little angels. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Catherine, Mary and Elizabeth, sister Phyllis grandchildren Sandra, Edel, Daragh, Anna,Eoin and Cian,sons-in-law John and Oscar , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 11.15am arriving St Paul's Church Emo for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery Emo.

John O'Toole - Clonaslee

The death took place on Thursday, December 28 of John O'Toole of Castlecuffe, Clonaslee and formerly of Cahermaculick, Shrule, Co. Mayo and Reading, England. Suddenly at his residence.

Dearly loved husband of Laurine. Loving father of Chris, Peter, Marie and Linda. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, brothers Jim, Anthony and Oliver, sister Mary, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

​Reposing at his residence at Castlecuffe from 4pm on Wednesday with Rosary at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Manman's Church Clonaslee, followed by burial afterwards in St. Manman's Cemetery Clonaslee.