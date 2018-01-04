Deaths in Laois - January 4, 2018

John Francis Madigan - Ballyroan and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 2 of John Francis Madigan of Main Street, Ballyroan and Portlaoise.



Peacefully at home with family. Predeceased by his wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his sister Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Midlands Hospital, Chapel of Rest, Portlaoise, from 3pm on Thursday with rosary at 3.30pm. Removal on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.

Mick McEvoy - Emo

The death took place on Monday, January 1 of Mick McEvoy of Cedar Lawns, Edenderry and formerly of Clogherinkoe, Co. Kildare and late of Emo.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pauline, sadly missed by his family Kevin, Emily, Sean and Dominic and their late mother Mary, step children Liam, Rosaleen, Geraldine, Brendan and Pauline, sisters Bridie and Helen, brother Billy, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Tuesday evening from 5pm with Rosary at 8pm. Reposing on Wednesday from 4pm with Removal to St. Mary's Church, Edenderry at 6pm, arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Broadford Cemetery.