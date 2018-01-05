Deaths in Laois - January 5, 2018

Michael Bergin - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Thursday, January 4 of Michael (Mick) Bergin of Clonagooden, Borris-in-Ossory.

Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the Sacret Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by his brother Andrew, sisters Bridget and Margaret. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sister Alice (Campion), nieces, nephews, grandnices, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Guilfoyle's Funeral Home this Thursday evening from 7pm with rosary in the Funeral Home at 9pm. Removal this Friday evening at 6.15pm to St. Canice's Church, Borris in Ossory arriving 7pm. Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in Skeirke Cemetery.



Sarah Ann Hayes - Dublin and Camross

The death took place on Thursday, January 4 of Sarah Ann Hayes (née Cordial) of St. Brigid's Park, Foxrock, Dublin and Camross.

Predeceased by her husband George, beloved mother of Marie, Kevin, Catherine and Imelda, deeply missed by her family, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12.15pm at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock followed by burial in St. Fergal's Cemetery, Camross.

John Francis Madigan - Ballyroan and Portlaoise

The death took place on Tuesday, January 2 of John Francis Madigan of Main Street, Ballyroan and Portlaoise.

Peacefully at home with family. Predeceased by his wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his sister Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Midlands Hospital, Chapel of Rest, Portlaoise, from 3pm on Thursday with rosary at 3.30pm. Removal on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Peter and Paul's Church, Portlaoise, with burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Ballyroan.