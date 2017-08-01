Electric Picnic 2017: Top Main Stage acts you cannot miss

The Main Stage will play host to some of the world's best indie, alternative and leftfield acts that will provide the perfect backdrop to Electric Picnic 2017.

This years stacked line-up has festival goers shacking with excitement, 1st September can't come quick enough.

EP 2017's Main Stage is forever evolving with the variety of performances growing each year catering to both young, old and everything in between.

The XX

Taking on headline duties on the Friday night are indie-pop three-piece The xx who recently sold out a seven night residency at London's iconic Brixton Academy.

Listen to: The xx - Intro

They are best known for their distinct and unique minimalistic sound that blends the likes of indie pop, indie electronic, dream pop and electronic rock and the dual vocalist setup of both Croft and Sim.

This will be the band's second performance in Stradbally after delivering a sublime performance on the Main Stage back in 2012. We can't wait to hear the new tracks from their critically acclaimed 2017 release, 'I See You', live this September.

Elbow

One of our most eagerly awaited performances of the festival is that of the world famous British group Elbow.

Over twenty years and seven studio albums, Elbow have achieved many of the accolades that mark out a successful band. Their cabinet boasts two Ivor Novellos, a Mercury Music Prize, a BRIT award for Best British Band.

Listen to: Elbow - One Day Like This

The highlights on this long musical journey are so numerous as to be beyond listing. Standout moments bring to mind Glastonbury Festival’s sunset slot with a trio of performances on the Pyramid Stage regarded by some, not least The Guardian, as amongst ‘the all time greats’.

At its core, it retains that desire from the band to produce music that is honest, beautiful, thoughtful and challenging and we just cant wait to see them climb onto the stage at EP this year.

Rag'N'Bone Man

In summer 2016, after a decade and a half of experimenting and learning, focusing and fine-tuning, Rag‘n’Bone Man is primed to become a household name.

Also known as Rory Graham, his popularity exploded with his first hit single "Human" released in 2016 and his debut album, also named Human, was released in February 2017. At the 2017 Brit Awards he was named British Breakthrough Act and also received the Critics' Choice Award.

Listen to: Rag'n'Bone Man - Human

Upon the release of his debut album it was evident the artist wanted to make an impression, with songs like "skin" proving to be a fan favourite its clear he is here to stay.

Graham has injected an exciting new twist into the blues music he grew up with in his parental home in East Sussex bringing it bang up to date using the beats and production methods of contemporary hip hop.

London Grammar

London Grammar emerged in 2013 as one of the most exciting international breakthrough acts of recent times, winning a prestigious Ivor Novello Award for their hit single ‘Strong’ and being nominated for a BRIT Award.

Listen to: London Grammar - Strong

Their critically acclaimed debut album, If You Wait, has achieved double platinum status (over 600,000 copies) in the UK alone and over 1.5 million sales worldwide.

The trio have sold-out multiple tours and played in headline slots across a raft of festivals including the illustrious John Peel Stage at Glastonbury and are now looking forward to performing at Electric Picnic 2017 as one of the standout acts.

Duran Duran

How many bands can you think of that, decades into their career, are still capable of springing surprises, of blazing fresh trails, creating new music that is up there with the imperishable songs that first propelled them to fame, fortune and critical acclaim? Not many.. yet here Duran Duran are at Electric Picnic 2017 as one of the headlining acts.

Listen to: Duran Duran - Ordinary World

The band had achieved 14 singles in the top 10 of the UK Singles Chart and 21 in the Billboard Hot 100, and have sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Hudson Taylor

Irish duo, brothers Harry and Alfie, released their long awaited debut album “Singing for Strangers” in 2015.

The multi-instrumentalists had honed their craft busking on the streets of their hometown of Dublin as well as all over Europe and in fact gained the albums name from their love of entertaining anyone who would stop and listen.

Millions of people did stop by and look at their YouTube videos and there were already several well-loved songs such as “Chasing Rubies”, “Battles” and “Weapons” on the album by the time it was released.

Listen to: Hudson Taylor - Chasing Rubies

Having spent the majority of 2016 on the road touring Ireland, UK and Europe the siblings are currently back in the studio writing and recording songs for their follow up album.

They are delighted to be able to perform a select number of shows this summer.

Beoga

Beoga (gaelic for ‘lively’) are based in County Antrim, in the north of Ireland. The bedrock of their sound lies firmly within the Irish tradition. However, they are not afraid to incorporate other genres’ nuances into their music.

Listen to: Beoga - Eochaid

From bluesy riffs to Astor Piazzola-style jazz, to a raunchy New Orleans jamboree vibe, their music always returns to a wonderfully bouncy Irish sound. The result is traditional, with a huge sense of fun and adventure and it all works - wonderfully well.

Irish Music Magazine writes, “Beoga are at the forefront of the new Irish wave.”

Birdy

Since bewitching the nation at the age of 14 with her cover of Bon Iver’s “Skinny Love,” Birdy has had to do a lot of growing up.

Listen to: Birdy - Skinny Love

This extraordinarily talented 19-year-old has released three albums, toured the world, performed at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony, been nominated for a Brit Award (for British Female Solo Artist), written songs for the hit movies The Fault in Our Stars and The Hunger Games, and sung on Mumford & Sons’ Grammy-winning song “Learn Me Right” (part of the soundtrack for the Pixar animation, Brave).

She has accumulated over 413 million views on Youtube and sold over 10.5 millions records worldwide to date. Six years into her career and now a young adult, Birdy has flown the nest and moved to London.

This year Electric Picnic are lucky enough to rope the teen into performing all her hits for our enjoyment.