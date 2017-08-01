How to get tickets to the sold out Electric Picnic 2017

All photos are owned by the Electric Picnic

3PLUS

Three celebrates its return to Electric Picnic with an exclusive offer to 3Plus customers, giving them one more chance to get their hands on tickets.

Tickets for Electric Picnic have been sold out since March, but as a Three customer, fans who missed out will get one last chance to get their hands on these final tickets on Thursday, 3rd August when they go on sale exclusively through the 3Plus app.

Three at Electric Picnic will play host to unique events including exclusive DJ sets and offer phone charging to help festival goers stay connected and capture those festival memories plus much more to be announced. Offering an unrivaled experience, Three connects music fans to what matters most – great music and experiences. Additional activity will be announced in the coming weeks.

To register to enter the competition Click Here

Tickets are limited to 2 per purchase.

TOUR DE PICNIC

Tour de Picnic, the annual charity cycle and run to Electric Picnic, is back for its ninth installment and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Once again this year, Tour de Picnic will be collaborating with three worthy charities: ISPCC, The Jack & Jill Foundation and Headway. Everyone is invited to sign up and secure their ticket to the festival while raising money for these very worthy causes.

You can sign up below for a deposit of €100, which guarantees both your ticket to the festival and your place on the 80km cycle, provided you meet your fundraising target. Each person must raise a minimum of €395 by Friday, 11th August, the deposit is also counted towards your final fundraising total. The deposits will increase to €150 on 1st June.

The 15km run for Tour de Picnic 2017 is now sold out.

Everyone who takes part in Tour de Picnic will receive the following:

Admission to the festival

The fully supported 80km cycle or 15km run (sold out)

Official Tour de Picnic Jersey

Refreshments throughout the cycle or run (sold out)

Burger and beer on arrival

Baggage transfer

Return bus ticket

Return bike transfer

Full support team along the route

To sign up for the 80km cycle Click Here