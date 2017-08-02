Electric Picnic 2017: More acts join The Other Voices' line up

Talos, New Jackson and many more are amongst the newest acts confirmed for Other Voices.

This September, Other Voices will return to the heart of the woods with an eclectic line up, celebrating the diversity of Irish talent alongside engaging international artists. In keeping with the ethos of Other Voices, festival-goers can expect memorable and intimate performances in a unique setting, with surprise special guests and rising talent from home and abroad.

Festival goers will be treated to a performance from rising Cork musician Talos, showcasing songs from his acclaimed debut album 'Wild Alee'.

Irish music veteran David Kitt brings his inventive electronic project New Jackson to the Other Voices stage, while grunge-rock trio Bitch Falconguarantee big riffs and powerhouse vocals. British electropop artist PIXXmakes her Other Voices debut as well as hotly tipped R&B quartet Supersilly. Berlin based singer-songwriter Tom Adams (who shares a manager with Nils Frahm) joins us for his first Irish performance and poet Stephen James Smith returns with thought provoking words and distinct Dublin humour. Striking lyrics and well-crafted tunes can be expected from Jack O’Rourke joined by special guest Hattie Webb - a harpist described by Leonard Cohen as “flawless, uplifting and utterly original”. Ailbhe Reddy and Jealous Of The Birds provide poignant songs with infectious melodies, while post-punk quartet Slow Riot revel in angular arrangements with stadium sized hooks. Rising punk-pop band Pillow Queens will show us why they’re the sharpest new band in Dublin, while special guests Booka Brass return to Other Voices to kick start the weekend with a bang.