Electric Picnic glamping is a growing trend

Pink Moon Camping

Pink Moon Camping will give you a calm and relaxed sanctuary to unwind .Their pre erected tented Village will have 24 hour security, serviced and maintained toilets and showers, pamper room and cafe. 2/4/6/8 person tents are available taking away all the hassles of carrying, erecting and breaking down your camp. (SOLD OUT)

FestiHut

​Enjoy Electric Picnic without the hassle of camping. FestiHut Ireland allows you to enjoy the festival in the comfort of a chalet-style FestiHut on the festival camping grounds. No need for camping gear and tents, sleep in comfortable, dry and secure space at the end of the festival day. Festihuts will be providing a private flush toilet facility for their guests. This will be in housed in a secure enclosure with strict access restrictions. (SOLD OUT)

Yurts

Bohemia Boutique Camping offer a variety of different sized yurts to accommodate all manner of groups and budgets from a gang of 8 to an intimate couple. You can stay in absolute luxury or in complete comfort. All their yurts have a carpeted interior, cushions, table and supplies for a comfortable and fun weekend. The deluxe interior consists of a proper double bed with a mosquito net, carpet, table, chairs, wash hand basin, silk cushioned benches, bottled water, bin bags and loo roll. The basic interior includes carpet, 2 single mattresses or one double, scatter cushions, table, bottled water, bin bags and, of course, some loo roll!

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YURT

Bell Tents



Bohemia have both 4 and 5 metre bell tents for boutique festival camping. These make great comfortable and fun places to stay in for a festival weekend. Their bell tents are made of the finest cotton canvas which allows the tent to breath whilst keeping the elements out! They all have a fitted groundsheet and carpeted interior and will be supplied with bottled water, bin bags and loo roll!

CLICK HERE TO BOOK BELL TENT

Hearthworks Tipis and Yurts

Make one of these stunning Tipis and cosy Yurts your home from home at Electric Picnic. Hearthworks are delighted to be offering their complete range of boutique festival accommodation, with fresh new furnishings and more choice than ever before.

-Beautiful, comfortable and spacious tipis and yurts.

-Range of sizes to suit couples, families or large groups of friends.

-Tipis come complete with rain-catchers, waterproof groundsheets and carpet flooring.

-Yurts are all full height yurts and have a central skylight window, waterproof groundsheet and carpet flooring.

-Tipi Tents: the new budget option, have an integral waterproof groundsheet, carpet flooring and a single central pole.

-Optional furnishings package includes rugs, cushions, sheepskins, backrest chairs, tables, fairy lights and lanterns.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK HEARTHWORK TIPIS AND YURTS

PodPads

PodPads have 7 different styles of accommodation to suit your personal requirements. Catering for different size parties, budgets and expectations, all their 'pads' are pre-pitched in a bespoke area, which will have 24 hour security, toilets and showers. (SOLD OUT)

Yurts and Squrts

Cloudhouse are offering squrts, baby yurts, 12 foot diameter yurts and new luxury 14 foot yurts and 4 m diameter bell tents for you all this year. You can order from the very basic unfurnished option through to the ultimate of luxury with fluffy towels, electricity, double wooden bed and lovely furniture. All guests will be upgraded to VIP giving access to the wonderful Electric Garden and as always Cloudhouses have their reception tent for free phone charging, to use their beauty station and plug in your hair tools and as a place to simply hang out in.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YURTS AND SQURTS

Silk Road Tents

Silk Road Tents Boutique Camping offers 4m and 5m bell tents, tipis, tardis tipis and yurts for festival camping. Enjoy the luxury of boutique camping this year with a bell tent, these beautiful structures give a wonderful ambience, the circular space is relaxing and energising. A tipi with its spacious vaulted ceiling or one of Silk Road Tent's new tardis one pole tipis. Their yurts, which are hand made from hard wood, the supreme in camping tents has a wooden interior structure and decorated lockable double doors. Their tents are made of natural canvas, each tent comes equipped with ground sheet, carpet, table, candle lantern, water bottle, kitchen roll and bin, with the extra option of bedding, the largest of which can accommodate up to 8 people.

CLICK HERE TO BOOK SILK ROAD TENTS