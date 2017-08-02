Electric Picnic 2017: Comedy Tent acts announced

Prepare yourself for a belly full of laughs this September!

If you want to catch some of the biggest stand-up comedians in the world or simply relax, then the Comedy stage is the perfect spot for you. Join us for the biggest comedy line up at any Irish festival this summer.

Multi award winning, stand-up comedian, songwriter, musician, actor and animal welfare campaigner, Bill Bailey makes his Electric Picnic debut this September. The UK’s brainiest comic of his generation, Bailey is a virtuoso, a modern day comedy Mozart. Having just wrapped filming the first season of ‘Blind Date’ for TV3 and recently becoming the youngest ever act to sell out a run at Dublin’s iconic Vicar St, Al Porter is now a firmly established household name. Porter steamrolls his audience and finds killer angles in his material. Think Frankie Howerd delivery, acidic, innuendo laden commentary as he sits on the Luas Red line and you are on the right track.

Loveable Dublin scamps, Foil Arms and Hog, are also Stradbally bound and will have just returned from a barnstorming, sell out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival. Firm festival favourites The Rubberbandits are back with their plastic bag masks along with the trusted Willie O' DJ. Jason Byrne is quite simply the outright king of live comedy, his inspired brand of high energy, intelligent lunacy ensures that there is no other comedian like him. Joining them will be Irish heroes Neil Delamere and Jarlath Regan, UK stand-up comedian Phil Jupitus, Today FM's Dermot Whelan, sketch comedians Steve Frost's Improv Allstars and Ireland's comedy prodigal daughter, Deirdre O'Kane.

With Donald Trump now firmly established in the White House, expect some biting satirical words from visiting American comics - the wonderfully droll Al Lubel and sassy Abigoliah Schuman. We also have the cream of the home crop, with the ‘Godfather of Irish comedy‘ Barry Murphy, Fair City star Eric Lalor, madcap Fred Cooke, super smooth Danny O’Brien, experienced UK based Irish comedienne, Eleanor Tiernan, The ‘Savage Eyes‘ John Colleary and fulltime Westie, Steve Bennett. Of course no festival would be complete without the distinct grumblings of professional curmudgeon, Karl Spain.

The Comedy Tent at the Picnic has always encouraged and given stage time to the newest and most exciting of the rising Irish acts and this year picnickers can expect strong and assured performances from Totally Wired, Joanne McNally, Tom O’Mahony, Laura Byrne, Bernard Casey, Davey Reilly, Ryan Cullen, TPM and in particular watch out for the truly amazing modern day terror clown, Paul Currie.

All this under the watchful eye of your MC, the truly peerless Andrew Stanley.