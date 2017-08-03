Pink Panther Hair and Beauty Salon is at Electric Picnic 2017

For those of you needing a bit of glam over the weekend, The Pink Pamper Hair and Beauty Salon will be taking up residency in the Jimi Hendrix campsite.

The salon will provide hair and beauty treatments as well as a Braid Bar to ensure you are festival chic. A number of stylists will pamper your every need promising to leave your tresses in rocking style.

If you prefer to come and do it yourself, there will be a number of GHD straightening irons and hairdryers available to rent, refresher stations to freshen up, make up applications or if you wish to add a bit of a gypsy boho style to your look, you can choose to add face jewels from the Pink Pamper makeup artists.

Look out for the Pink Pamper marquee which will be situated beside the showers in the Jimi Hendrix Campsite. The salon will be open from 2pm-6pm on Friday and 8am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday for all your pampering needs.

Bookings can be made from Friday at the salon or on a first come first serve basis over the weekend.