Electric Picnic's most beautifully decorated areas

The Electric Picnic is not just renowned for its music but also its creative, artistic beauty. These are some of the most beautifully decorated areas at the festival.

Body&Soul

Body&Soul is an Irish creative collective, with a heart-shaped mind and a cutting-edge soul.

It brings together a collaboration of artists, musicians, poets and performers in a shimmering, chilled-out, enchanted environment - an eclectic mix of electronic and visual arts from homegrown talent, emerging artists and a selection of international guests.

For three days and nights, the creative minds behind Body&Soul transform the small corner of a Co. Laois estate into a beautifully stitched together, fantastical landscape lined with glowing lights and vibrant installations.

The Body&Soul village is a realm of two halves and contrasting attractions: celebrating day and night, both a place of calm and of mischief, of relaxation and wild abandon.

A myriad of pathways leading to quirky little sitting rooms, bubbling hot tubs, colourful cafés and music-filled tipis. Stumble on acoustic sessions, yoga and massage, theatrical performances or a colourful pocket of peace.

Unwind at the Immerse Spa Experience where you can soak in the healing waters of our open-air wood-fired hot tubs with your loved ones. Immerse Spa Experience has been designed to revitalise and heighten the senses, restoring radiance and vitality.

If you’re looking for a more personal touch, there are open-air seaweed and epsom salt baths with an unlimited supply of hot water on tap.

Just Eat Retreat

Over 200 tonnes of real sand, tropical palm trees as well as the sights and sounds of the ocean transmitted through a large screen will be experienced for the first time ever at this years festival. At night, the Retreat will transform into full party mode with an epic Full Moon Party planned with top DJ listings.

Throughout the weekend the Just Eat Retreat will provide a taste of Thailand for festival goers where they can relax and order food and drinks to be delivered to them by waiters while they chill out on luxury Just Eat deckchairs on the beach.

Picnickers can also avail of neon body paint at the Retreat to help them get in to the Full Moon Party mode.

Trenchtown

Trenchtown celebrates a decade of bringing a slice of the Caribbean to Electric Picnic and proudly announces a stellar line up of entertainment for its 10th birthday.

The Jamaican inspired arena has been serving up a feast of Reggae, Dancehall, Dub, Jungle, Hip Hop, Ska & Afrobeat sounds topped off with Caribbean cuisine, art and performance to Picnickers for a whole ten years and has grown from a Jerk food stall to it’s now three stages, and even has its own beach!

2017 brings further expansion to the area with the KINGSTON 12 stage becoming its own arena, dedicated to the freshest music currently playing at late night street parties in downtown Kingston, Jamaica.

A truly immersive experience Trenchtown transports festival goers to idyllic islands, a cultural exchange encouraging its visitors to experience a unique fusion of Jamaican, African and Celtic roots and customs.

Trailer Park

Leaving the best until last Electric Picnic's very own Trailer Park pays homage to the humble holiday caravan, the glittering airstream, the vaudeville circus van, and the wild imaginations unearthed in the spectacular ‘Art Caravan’ competition.

Trailer Park is a mobiletropolis, an incongruous theatrical enclosure made of joined-up, stacked campers, vintage caravans, stylised mobile homes, reconditioned retro trailers, and an eccentric community of performers, stylers, feeders and imbibers, miniature restaurants, wacked-out cultural clinicians, oddball vaudevillians, exotic hula dancers, burlesquettes, acrobat clownsters, and a cluster of three-legged dogs.

The Mobile Home Stage plays host to bands in the living room, bedroom, kitchen and lavatory of a mobile home. It loves disco, rap, good-times surf rock, sweet soul, gospel – anything with a sense of humour.

My Lovely Ranch is a rustic stage set in the idle of a paddock of rescue horses and retired asses and adopted dogs. Musician Cathy Davey is behind the whole thing, and it’s quite magical and a bit incongruous.