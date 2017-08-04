Electric Picnic 2017: Top Comedy acts you cannot miss

This Electric Picnic will play host to some of the biggest names in comedy in and outside of Ireland.

This year, festival goers will be treated to some returning festival favourites along with some brand new performances to keep the crowds coming back for more.

Bill Bailey

Multi award winning, stand-up comedian, songwriter, musician, actor and animal welfare campaigner, Bill Bailey makes his Electric Picnic debut this September.

The UK’s brainiest comic of his generation, Bailey is a virtuoso, a modern day comedy Mozart.

Bailey was listed by the Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy in 2003. In 2007 and again in 2010, he was voted the seventh greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

Al Porter

Having just wrapped filming the first season of ‘Blind Date’ for TV3 and recently becoming the youngest ever act to sell out a run at Dublin’s iconic Vicar St, Al Porter is now a firmly established household name.

Porter steamrolls his audience and finds killer angles in his material. Think Frankie Howerd delivery, acidic, innuendo laden commentary as he sits on the Luas Red line and you are on the right track.

Foil Arms & Hog

With a million likes on Facebook and 9 million You Tube hits, comedy sketch troupe, Foil Arms and Hog are without doubt the biggest most popular act in the country today.

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan, Sean Flanagan and Conor McKenna. They perform on TV, radio, the stage and online. The trio write, shoot and edit a new sketch every week in their office, releasing it for Facebook and YouTube. Foil Arms and Hog do not have a specific genre, and make sketches that are often observational and occasionally topical.

These loveable Dublin scamps will have just returned from a barnstorming, sell out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival. A definite ‘must see’ for your festival diary.

The Rubberbandits

Named ‘Best Irish Act’ at the entertainment.ie awards, The Rubberbandits are a firm festival favourite.

With their distinctive plastic bag masks, Blind Boy Boat Club and Mr Chrome, along with the trusted Willie O DJ, describe themselves as ‘artists’ with the self-stated purpose of “distracting themselves from the inevitability of death and to have the craic”.

The Rubberbandits first rose to prominence in December 2010, when their music video, "Horse Outside", went viral on YouTube. They have since won awards for both their music and comedy. In 2011, the duo were declared "Best Irish Act" at the entertainment.ie awards, and also won an IFTA award for "Horse Outside".

This Electric Picnic will play host to some of the biggest names in comedy in and outside of Ireland.

This year, festival goers will be treated to some returning festival favourites along with some brand new performances to keep the crowds coming back for more.

Bill Bailey

Multi award winning, stand-up comedian, songwriter, musician, actor and animal welfare campaigner, Bill Bailey makes his Electric Picnic debut this September.

The UK’s brainiest comic of his generation, Bailey is a virtuoso, a modern day comedy Mozart.

Bailey was listed by the Observer as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy in 2003. In 2007 and again in 2010, he was voted the seventh greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups.

Al Porter

Having just wrapped filming the first season of ‘Blind Date’ for TV3 and recently becoming the youngest ever act to sell out a run at Dublin’s iconic Vicar St, Al Porter is now a firmly established household name.

Porter steamrolls his audience and finds killer angles in his material. Think Frankie Howerd delivery, acidic, innuendo laden commentary as he sits on the Luas Red line and you are on the right track.

Foil Arms & Hog

With a million likes on Facebook and 9 million You Tube hits, comedy sketch troupe, Foil Arms and Hog are without doubt the biggest most popular act in the country today.

Foil Arms and Hog is an Irish sketch comedy group comprising Sean Finegan, Sean Flanagan and Conor McKenna. They perform on TV, radio, the stage and online. The trio write, shoot and edit a new sketch every week in their office, releasing it for Facebook and YouTube. Foil Arms and Hog do not have a specific genre, and make sketches that are often observational and occasionally topical.

These loveable Dublin scamps will have just returned from a barnstorming, sell out run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival. A definite ‘must see’ for your festival diary.

The Rubberbandits

Named ‘Best Irish Act’ at the entertainment.ie awards, The Rubberbandits are a firm festival favourite.

With their distinctive plastic bag masks, Blind Boy Boat Club and Mr Chrome, along with the trusted Willie O DJ, describe themselves as ‘artists’ with the self-stated purpose of “distracting themselves from the inevitability of death and to have the craic”.

The Rubberbandits first rose to prominence in December 2010, when their music video, "Horse Outside", went viral on YouTube. They have since won awards for both their music and comedy. In 2011, the duo were declared "Best Irish Act" at the entertainment.ie awards, and also won an IFTA award for "Horse Outside".

Neil Delamere

With 10 seasons of the hugely popular BBC Panel Show ‘The Blame Game’, his own Today FM Sunday morning radio show and multiple awards to his name, Neil Delamere is one of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene.

Equally hilarious both on and off script, his quick fire delivery and razor sharp mind, takes no prisoners.

John Colleary

John Colleary is star and co writer of three times IFTA nominated The Savage Eye. His credits include appearances on Stand & Deliver and The Panel (RTE2), as well as being the writer/performer of popular slot Last Orders on Today FM's Last Work.

For the full line up for Electric Picnic 2017 comedy stage Click Here