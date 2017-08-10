The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow line up for Electric Picnic is HERE

Michelle Hogan

Reporter:

Michelle Hogan

Electric Picnic. Photo by Christian Tierney.

The line-ups for the smaller stages at Electric Picnic are rolling in thick and fast, the latest being the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow.

The former An Emotional Fish frontman and current moustachioed musical circus ringleader will host the following acts at his carnival-styled stage this year:

Jerry Fish
Kormac
Interference
The Strypes
The Frank And Walters
R.S.A.G. 
Bantum
The Blizzards
David Keenan 
Get Down Edits
The Kilo 1977
Desmond O’Connor
Lady Veda
House Of Yoga
Waldorf & Cannon 
Columbia Mills 
San Patricio Mariachi Band
Ceili Allstars
King Bones 
Jem Mitchell 
Farah Elle 
Sick & Indigent Song Club
Pontious Pilot and The Naildrivers 
Trouble Pilgrims
The Fontaines 
Wolff
Man & The Echo
Foxy P Cox 
The Pony Girls
Terri Fierce
+ Many More Carnival Sideshow Sweethearts

