The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow line up for Electric Picnic is HERE
Electric Picnic. Photo by Christian Tierney.
The line-ups for the smaller stages at Electric Picnic are rolling in thick and fast, the latest being the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow.
The former An Emotional Fish frontman and current moustachioed musical circus ringleader will host the following acts at his carnival-styled stage this year:
Jerry Fish
Kormac
Interference
The Strypes
The Frank And Walters
R.S.A.G.
Bantum
The Blizzards
David Keenan
Get Down Edits
The Kilo 1977
Desmond O’Connor
Lady Veda
House Of Yoga
Waldorf & Cannon
Columbia Mills
San Patricio Mariachi Band
Ceili Allstars
King Bones
Jem Mitchell
Farah Elle
Sick & Indigent Song Club
Pontious Pilot and The Naildrivers
Trouble Pilgrims
The Fontaines
Wolff
Man & The Echo
Foxy P Cox
The Pony Girls
Terri Fierce
+ Many More Carnival Sideshow Sweethearts
See lots more coverage of Electric Picnic here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on