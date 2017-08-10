The Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow line up for Electric Picnic is HERE

The line-ups for the smaller stages at Electric Picnic are rolling in thick and fast, the latest being the Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow.

The former An Emotional Fish frontman and current moustachioed musical circus ringleader will host the following acts at his carnival-styled stage this year:

Jerry Fish

Kormac

Interference

The Strypes

The Frank And Walters

R.S.A.G.

Bantum

The Blizzards

David Keenan

Get Down Edits

The Kilo 1977

Desmond O’Connor

Lady Veda

House Of Yoga

Waldorf & Cannon

Columbia Mills

San Patricio Mariachi Band

Ceili Allstars

King Bones

Jem Mitchell

Farah Elle

Sick & Indigent Song Club

Pontious Pilot and The Naildrivers

Trouble Pilgrims

The Fontaines

Wolff

Man & The Echo

Foxy P Cox

The Pony Girls

Terri Fierce

+ Many More Carnival Sideshow Sweethearts

