The crowd will control the stage with Heineken's new 'Live Your Music' technology

Throughout the weekend, the custom built Heineken® Starmometer will gauge the crowd’s energy by tracking noise levels, body movement and heat.

Every beat, pulse and move made by the crowd will generate energy peaks that unlock a series of epic surprises to create the ultimate Live Your Music moment.

State-of-the-art visuals will be curated live and screened in real time with the crowd centre stage in the Live Your Music space.

This year's sold-out Electric Picnic audience will be the first to experience the new innovative technology, Heineken® Live Your Music hands over control to the crowd, empowering them to program the lighting, the visuals and the atmosphere… with a few surprises thrown in.

Heineken® announces plans for its global music concept Live Your Music’s debut appearance at Electric Picnic.

Taking inspiration from the greatest club and arena experiences around the world, the fully-responsive Live Your Music space will host Electric Picnic’s first-ever 360 degree lighting rig, along with CO2 cannons, over 20 DJs and MCs - all powered by the crowd!