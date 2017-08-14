Stereotypical fashion trends we will see at Electric Picnic

Inflatable Sea Creatures Accessories

I don't know how this became a thing but it is..

Flower Crowns

The infamous flower crowd is a prime figure of festival fashion. Stereotypical as ever the flower crowd is still going strong to this days and will no doubt be accompanying denim short shorts and fringe crop tops for years to come.

Cheap Neon Sunglasses

If I had a penny for every person I saw wearing a pair of these cheap knock off sunglasses I'd probably have enough to buy my ticket for next year's Picnic and purchase myself a brand new pair of cheap neon sunglasses.

Totally Random Full Costumes

Perhaps one of the more entertaining stereotypical fashion trends, its always interesting to see who nails the funniest or straight out weirdest outfit.

The Man Bikini

There is ALWAYS one..

Indian Headdresses

A cousin of the beloved flower crown, they really do have a firm grip on festival culture.

Face Paint

Face paint as a means of bonding with your girlfriends.