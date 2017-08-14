New Electric Picnic line-up act announced

The world's first travelling dance party will take Picnickers on a transcendent dance through pop history!

Hot Dubs Time Machine joins Electric Picnic 2017's line-up. Since first launching his time-travelling, ‘dance-through-the-decades’ audio-visual party concept in 2011, Australian DJ Tom Loud has grown the project into an absolute monster.

Hot Dub Wine Machine, sold-out back-to-back Australian tours, regular headline spots at Australia’s largest music festivals and much more.

Hot Dub’s set showcases songs from every decade and genre of music - 60s rock, 70s disco, 80s cheese, 90s house, noughties electro, 2017’s radio hits - and winds and weaves it into one expansive, electrifying, music history lesson.

Each song is played in chronological order - mixed live on turntables - and complemented with archival concert footage / music videos on massive screens (narrated by a virtual spaceship air hostess), led by Hot Dub’s own rapturous MCing and hugely animated antics.

Reflective of the Hot Dub project’s success thus far, 2017 has witnessed the project’s creative expansion into ‘Hot Dub Wine Machine’, a boutique one-day, adult-contemporary event, headlined by Hot Dub performing his signature two-hour set, in addition to a festival-sized line-up of leading Australian bands and DJs, fine wine and food – with the events taking place on custom-built stages amongst the grapevines in several of Australia’s leading wine regions.

Hot Dub Time Machine will take over the Comedy Stage on Friday night at this year's festival, dancing shoes at the ready!