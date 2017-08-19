Electric Picnic: Spice Bag most popular festival grub finds just eat survey

With only three weeks to go until Just Eat brings the first ever Full Moon Beach Party to Electric Picnic, Just Eat, Ireland’s online food delivery has commissioned some research to find out just what Irish people love about festival food.

Almost 90% of those surveyed claim that the festival food offering is either extremely (49.9%) or very (39.3%) important to them. When it comes to finding their festival flavour, tastes vary with American Food (25.3%), Pizza (21%), and Burritos (14.3%) proving to be popular options.

In addition it’s interesting to see that festival goers are also becoming more discerning in their tastes with 67.5% looking for gourmet options however, old favourites prevail with 29% stating that they will be looking out for the Spice Bag as one of their favourite festival foods.

Survey respondents claimed that Conor McGregor (24.1%) and Beyoncé (20.1%) are the celebrities that they would most like to share their spice bag with and a massive 76.1% said that the best post-festival recovery tip is enjoying a trusty takeaway and chilling on the couch. Most people spend on average between €10 - €20 on food per day (53.1%) with wellies (26%) and baby wipes (16%) voted as the most essential festival accessories.

52.3% of people said that the thing they would most wish for at a festival is someone to order and bring them food and luckily enough the Just Eat Retreat at Electric Picnic will provide a taste of Thailand for festival goers where they can relax and order food and drinks to be delivered to them by the much-loved Just Eat waiters.

Also on the menu this year is the Just Eat Picnic Porter concierge service which will be on hand with rickshaws at the car park of this year’s festival to help festival-goers deliver their kit easily to the festival entrance, making the arrival stress free.

Edel Kinane, Marketing Director at Just Eat Ireland said: “We’re particularly excited about bringing the first ever Full Moon Party experience to Electric Picnic complete with real sand and palm trees!

"This year marks Just Eat’s 4th year in Stradbally so we wanted to bring a new experience to the Retreat which will make food discovery more exciting for everyone. It’s interesting to see through our survey results that consumers are looking for more gourmet options at festivals but that the trusty spice bag is proving as popular as ever so we have created a special Thai Spice Bag with our restaurant Saba which will only be available at the Just Eat Retreat. The Just Eat Waiters will also deliver specially created Full Moon party cocktails”.

Just Eat customers are in with a chance to win one of 10 pairs of VIP Weekend tickets to the sold- out Electric Picnic Festival between now until the 21st August if they order on Just Eat and find one of the 10 Full Moon Party plates which will be randomly hidden in 10 orders around the country.