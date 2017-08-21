New tent announced for Electric Picnic 2017

Red Bull SOUNDOME pioneers a breathtaking geodesic dome this September at Electric Picnic. With its matchless atmosphere and sound, the Red Bull SOUNDOME hosts a mind-blowing array of 46 perfectly-calibrated speakers that are guaranteed to deliver the ultimate listening experience.

Making its debut appearance at Electric Picnic, the precision-engineered dome will provide a pulsating display of musical movement as the structure engulfs listeners in its sonic magnitude. With a programme of Irish talent to be announced in the coming days, festival-goers will be able to feel the sound move around them as the kinetic force of sub woofers rumble beneath your

feet.

This is a whole-body experience like no other.

Be among the first to witness this unique celebration of sound and design.