Electric Picnic: Hassle free camping with Kip N Go

Kip'N'Go will be taking up residency in the Janis Joplin campsite offering Picnickers quick and easy accommodation for two people per booking at this year's festival.

Kip'N'Go will ensure you have a hassle free and fun filled weekend with no need to drag oodles of camping equipment with you, or deal with broken poles and missing pegs. Just sit back, relax and enjoy the festival. Kip'N'Go will also pack away your tent for re-use, maximising the tent lifecycle and keeping everything environmentally friendly.

They have two packages available for this year's Picnic, one offering a tent hire only, while the Tent Bundle will include tent hire, sleeping bags and double mats.

To book a Tent Only Click Here

To book a Tent Bundle Click Here