There will be an oasis of creativity and community at the Picnic this year, with the Global Green ecovillage presented by Cultivate.

Cultivate, the collective based in Cloughjordan Ecovillage, will once again be coordinating Electric Picnic’s pop-up eco-village of activists, artists, makers, musicians, foodies, slam poets and hackers.

Global Green is the conscious heartbeat of Electric Picnic; a cutting-edge nexus of green ideas and connections, showcasing new musical acts, offering great local food and introducing radical ideas for a community-led future.

The Village Hall will be keeping a finger on Ireland’s musical pulse with atmospheric, electro, acoustic and folk music by day and house, reggae, world and hip-hop beats by night.

This year the Picnic has audiences covered for quality music, from R&B newcomer Charlotte Headon’s soulful laid back style to Irish/Canadian Electronic Dark-Pop duo Honey Beard. From the authentic folk songstress Hanora George to Friday party starters RobotRock bringing live dance anthems. From the movie Sing Street’s very own Zamo Riffman’s acoustic hooks to DJ Teknonotice’s Electro Swing, NuJazz & World Beats, keep it locked on the Village Hall.

Relax and engage in the Convergence Cafe with Ireland's leading NGOs and activists. Teas and cake will be served and discussions and talks will take place on global and local themes. Kirtan, comedy, spoken word and chilled out music will also feature.

A highlight each evening is the SpeakEATsy, an experience that is far more than the sum of its parts – food, poetry, compelling conversations and music.

On the green there will be theatre, drumming, rustic games and stalls from a colourful selection of organisations. Our community garden is full of art and surprises, with information available in the Potting Shed. Conversations and demonstrations will take in Agri-Aware’s Red Barn.

Shake off that fuzzy head and get your festival day underway with Global Green's famous morning kick-off yoga session and then hang out on the green for the best coffee and breakfast on site.

Whether you want to dance, eat, get involved, inform yourself or just chill out and listen, this green oasis is a must-visit over the festival weekend.