Want Electric Picnic tickets for €5? Here's how you could have them!

Are you one of those people who never buys an Electric Picnic ticket until the very last minute and enters every competition in the run up to the weekend?

If you are looking for another competition to enter you are in luck, the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club is giving away two weekend camping tickets and it is very easy to enter.

All you have to do is support the club by giving €5 per line to be entered into their draw which will take place in Manhattan Mixer on Saturday, August 26.

To enter, contact a committee member or call to the Welcome Inn.

