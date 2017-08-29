Electric Picnic
Salty Dog shipwreck among new treats at Electric Picnic 2017
The tents are going up, the signs are on Laois roads and excitement is growing for Electric Picnic 2017.
New this year is a wrecked Salty Dog stage, transformed to a grimy bustling port this year to celebrate its 10th birthday, with 'Shiver Me Timbers' red-light troupe mending their nets and swigging porter in the Stradbally woods.
Giving a pre-picnic performance today at the press day is Malibu Mermaid Mairead, back from a 20 year stint in L.A touring with the likes of Van Morrison and Bob Dylan, to launch a new album at a special midnight performance on the Hazel Wood Stage on Friday.
Picknickers can enjoy the world's first Listening Experience at Red Bull Soundome this weekend.
Integrated into the hubs of a steel geodesic dome are 42 speakers to deliver a perfect ambisonic environment.
Laois salvage company The Storeyard will get huge exposure this year as it has dressed an exciting new restaurant in Trailer Park.
The Hot House is a giant poly tunnel featuring 8 of Ireland's most exciting chefs and makers, with full service to diners looking to treat themselves.
