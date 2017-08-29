Electric Picnic: Laois chef stars at Theatre of Food - running order announced #ep17

Ballymaloe chief Rory O'Connell stars at Electric Picnic

Rory O'Connell brings his kitchen home to the Electric Picnic

Laois native and TV chef Rory O'Connell of Ballymaloe fame comes home this weekend to star at the Theatre of Food in the Mindfield area of this year's Electric Picnic.

The Cullohill native is one of many talented chefs and cooks lined up to celebrate all things food for the foodie festival gooers.

"It’s all about fun, fantastic food and drool some drinks," says the Picnic.

The following is the full running order for the Theatre of Food.

Friday Main Stage


1700-1730 ANDREW RUDD Romantic Dinner For Two


1730-1800 DEARBHLA REYNOLDS & APRIL DANANN Fermenting Goddesses


1800-1830 THE ARDKEEN FOOD SHOW with Colin and Kevin Jephson & Michael Quinn

Friday Fringe


1630-1700 Welcome to the fringe, cocktails & canapes with AUSTIN BYRNE from Balfes in the Westbury Hotel


1700-1730 Sample some oysters with NIALL SABONGI of Klaw and Poké


1745-1830 Love it to the Bone with TAKASHI MIYAZAKI


1830-1930 Tutored wine tasting with BEVERLEY MATTHEWS

Saturday Main Stage


1230-1300 OISIN DAVIS Hangover Causes & Cures from around the World.


1300-1330 AILEEN COX BLUNDELL Baby-Led Feeding


1340-1410 Gulp 3.0 The Food Quiz with JONATHAN  McCREA & iVAN VARIAN


1420-1450 SUSAN STEELE Vitamin Sea


1500-1535 THE HAPPY PEAR


1540-1615 RALPHE ROLLE Soul Cookie


1615-1645 Eat Yourself Fit with ROSANNA DAVISON


1650-1720 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH


1720-1800 Rory’s Food with RORY O’CONNELL


1800-1835 Food Sustainability With FINTAN O’TOOLE, Jp McMAHON, SUSAN STEELE, RORY O’CONNELL  & JOHN McKENNA


1840-1915 Natural Wine with PASCAL ROSSIGNOL & COLM McCAN


 

Saturday Fringe


1300-1345 Irish Coffee with PAUL McKENNA, ADAM McMAHON and Slane Whiskey


1400-1415 Slane Whiskey, History & Tasting


1430-1500 Curing salmon the Scandi way with BIRGITTA CURTIN


1515-1530 Hennessy History & Tasting


1600-1615 Glenmmorangie Tasting


1630-1645 Signature Slane Drinks


1715-1745 Signature Hennessy Side Car


1800-1830 APRIL DANANN shares the secret of Wild Fermentation, Apple Cider Vinegar & Gut Health


1845-1900 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings

Sunday Main Stage


1230-1300 Toast & Marmalade Martinis with ELEANOR WALSH & PAUL LANE from the Doyle Collection.


1300-1330 Small Plates with ED COONEY from the MERRION HOTEL


1330-1400 Indian Street Food with GAUTHAM IYER


1400-1500 FAKE FOOD NEWS

Insta Win or Insta Bin with ALI DUNWORTH & HILARY O’HAGAN-BRENNAN

How is Food reported with NIALL TONER, followed by debate with SUZANNE CAMPBELL, DEE LAFFAN & GARY O’HANLON


1405-1500 Finn’s World with FINN NÍ FHAOLÁIN


1530-1600 Recipes for a Nervous Breakdown with SOPHIE WHITE


1610-1640 Talking Food with AUDREY McDONALD, JESS MURPHY, MAGGIE ROCHE & DARINA ALLEN


1640-1710 ASSASSINATION CUSTARD with GAILLOT & GREY


1730-1800 Questions & Answers on Wine with LESLIE WILLIAMS


1800-1825 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH


1825-1900 #Jam with RALPH ROLLE & THE THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Sunday Fringe


1230-1330 Playdough Pizza for Families and Children - Cooked in the onsite Pizza Oven


1330-1400 Food Animals and Mexican Flower Workshops for Families and Children


1430-1500 24hrs eating at Electric Picnic - and what craft drinks to pair SEANEEN SULLIVAN


1500-1515 Signature Hennessy Side Car


1530-1545 Signature Slane Drinks


1545-1600 Learn the secrets of Sourdough with SCÉAL BAKERY


1615-1630 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings


1700-1730 Masterclass with Kevin Thornton


1730-1745 Hennessy History & Tasting