Electric Picnic: Laois chef stars at Theatre of Food - running order announced #ep17

Laois native and TV chef Rory O'Connell of Ballymaloe fame comes home this weekend to star at the Theatre of Food in the Mindfield area of this year's Electric Picnic.

The Cullohill native is one of many talented chefs and cooks lined up to celebrate all things food for the foodie festival gooers.

"It’s all about fun, fantastic food and drool some drinks," says the Picnic.

The following is the full running order for the Theatre of Food.

Friday Main Stage



1700-1730 ANDREW RUDD Romantic Dinner For Two



1730-1800 DEARBHLA REYNOLDS & APRIL DANANN Fermenting Goddesses



1800-1830 THE ARDKEEN FOOD SHOW with Colin and Kevin Jephson & Michael Quinn

Friday Fringe



1630-1700 Welcome to the fringe, cocktails & canapes with AUSTIN BYRNE from Balfes in the Westbury Hotel



1700-1730 Sample some oysters with NIALL SABONGI of Klaw and Poké



1745-1830 Love it to the Bone with TAKASHI MIYAZAKI



1830-1930 Tutored wine tasting with BEVERLEY MATTHEWS

Saturday Main Stage



1230-1300 OISIN DAVIS Hangover Causes & Cures from around the World.



1300-1330 AILEEN COX BLUNDELL Baby-Led Feeding



1340-1410 Gulp 3.0 The Food Quiz with JONATHAN McCREA & iVAN VARIAN



1420-1450 SUSAN STEELE Vitamin Sea



1500-1535 THE HAPPY PEAR



1540-1615 RALPHE ROLLE Soul Cookie



1615-1645 Eat Yourself Fit with ROSANNA DAVISON



1650-1720 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH



1720-1800 Rory’s Food with RORY O’CONNELL



1800-1835 Food Sustainability With FINTAN O’TOOLE, Jp McMAHON, SUSAN STEELE, RORY O’CONNELL & JOHN McKENNA



1840-1915 Natural Wine with PASCAL ROSSIGNOL & COLM McCAN





Saturday Fringe



1300-1345 Irish Coffee with PAUL McKENNA, ADAM McMAHON and Slane Whiskey



1400-1415 Slane Whiskey, History & Tasting



1430-1500 Curing salmon the Scandi way with BIRGITTA CURTIN



1515-1530 Hennessy History & Tasting



1600-1615 Glenmmorangie Tasting



1630-1645 Signature Slane Drinks



1715-1745 Signature Hennessy Side Car



1800-1830 APRIL DANANN shares the secret of Wild Fermentation, Apple Cider Vinegar & Gut Health



1845-1900 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings

Sunday Main Stage



1230-1300 Toast & Marmalade Martinis with ELEANOR WALSH & PAUL LANE from the Doyle Collection.



1300-1330 Small Plates with ED COONEY from the MERRION HOTEL



1330-1400 Indian Street Food with GAUTHAM IYER



1400-1500 FAKE FOOD NEWS

Insta Win or Insta Bin with ALI DUNWORTH & HILARY O’HAGAN-BRENNAN

How is Food reported with NIALL TONER, followed by debate with SUZANNE CAMPBELL, DEE LAFFAN & GARY O’HANLON



1405-1500 Finn’s World with FINN NÍ FHAOLÁIN



1530-1600 Recipes for a Nervous Breakdown with SOPHIE WHITE



1610-1640 Talking Food with AUDREY McDONALD, JESS MURPHY, MAGGIE ROCHE & DARINA ALLEN



1640-1710 ASSASSINATION CUSTARD with GAILLOT & GREY



1730-1800 Questions & Answers on Wine with LESLIE WILLIAMS



1800-1825 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH



1825-1900 #Jam with RALPH ROLLE & THE THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Sunday Fringe



1230-1330 Playdough Pizza for Families and Children - Cooked in the onsite Pizza Oven



1330-1400 Food Animals and Mexican Flower Workshops for Families and Children



1430-1500 24hrs eating at Electric Picnic - and what craft drinks to pair SEANEEN SULLIVAN



1500-1515 Signature Hennessy Side Car



1530-1545 Signature Slane Drinks



1545-1600 Learn the secrets of Sourdough with SCÉAL BAKERY



1615-1630 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings



1700-1730 Masterclass with Kevin Thornton



1730-1745 Hennessy History & Tasting