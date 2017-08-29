Electric Picnic: Laois chef stars at Theatre of Food - running order announced #ep17
Rory O'Connell brings his kitchen home to the Electric Picnic
Laois native and TV chef Rory O'Connell of Ballymaloe fame comes home this weekend to star at the Theatre of Food in the Mindfield area of this year's Electric Picnic.
The Cullohill native is one of many talented chefs and cooks lined up to celebrate all things food for the foodie festival gooers.
"It’s all about fun, fantastic food and drool some drinks," says the Picnic.
The following is the full running order for the Theatre of Food.
Friday Main Stage
1700-1730 ANDREW RUDD Romantic Dinner For Two
1730-1800 DEARBHLA REYNOLDS & APRIL DANANN Fermenting Goddesses
1800-1830 THE ARDKEEN FOOD SHOW with Colin and Kevin Jephson & Michael Quinn
Friday Fringe
1630-1700 Welcome to the fringe, cocktails & canapes with AUSTIN BYRNE from Balfes in the Westbury Hotel
1700-1730 Sample some oysters with NIALL SABONGI of Klaw and Poké
1745-1830 Love it to the Bone with TAKASHI MIYAZAKI
1830-1930 Tutored wine tasting with BEVERLEY MATTHEWS
Saturday Main Stage
1230-1300 OISIN DAVIS Hangover Causes & Cures from around the World.
1300-1330 AILEEN COX BLUNDELL Baby-Led Feeding
1340-1410 Gulp 3.0 The Food Quiz with JONATHAN McCREA & iVAN VARIAN
1420-1450 SUSAN STEELE Vitamin Sea
1500-1535 THE HAPPY PEAR
1540-1615 RALPHE ROLLE Soul Cookie
1615-1645 Eat Yourself Fit with ROSANNA DAVISON
1650-1720 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH
1720-1800 Rory’s Food with RORY O’CONNELL
1800-1835 Food Sustainability With FINTAN O’TOOLE, Jp McMAHON, SUSAN STEELE, RORY O’CONNELL & JOHN McKENNA
1840-1915 Natural Wine with PASCAL ROSSIGNOL & COLM McCAN
Saturday Fringe
1300-1345 Irish Coffee with PAUL McKENNA, ADAM McMAHON and Slane Whiskey
1400-1415 Slane Whiskey, History & Tasting
1430-1500 Curing salmon the Scandi way with BIRGITTA CURTIN
1515-1530 Hennessy History & Tasting
1600-1615 Glenmmorangie Tasting
1630-1645 Signature Slane Drinks
1715-1745 Signature Hennessy Side Car
1800-1830 APRIL DANANN shares the secret of Wild Fermentation, Apple Cider Vinegar & Gut Health
1845-1900 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings
Sunday Main Stage
1230-1300 Toast & Marmalade Martinis with ELEANOR WALSH & PAUL LANE from the Doyle Collection.
1300-1330 Small Plates with ED COONEY from the MERRION HOTEL
1330-1400 Indian Street Food with GAUTHAM IYER
1400-1500 FAKE FOOD NEWS
Insta Win or Insta Bin with ALI DUNWORTH & HILARY O’HAGAN-BRENNAN
How is Food reported with NIALL TONER, followed by debate with SUZANNE CAMPBELL, DEE LAFFAN & GARY O’HANLON
1405-1500 Finn’s World with FINN NÍ FHAOLÁIN
1530-1600 Recipes for a Nervous Breakdown with SOPHIE WHITE
1610-1640 Talking Food with AUDREY McDONALD, JESS MURPHY, MAGGIE ROCHE & DARINA ALLEN
1640-1710 ASSASSINATION CUSTARD with GAILLOT & GREY
1730-1800 Questions & Answers on Wine with LESLIE WILLIAMS
1800-1825 Classic Bacardi Cocktails with ALAN KAVANAGH
1825-1900 #Jam with RALPH ROLLE & THE THEATRE COLLECTIVE
Sunday Fringe
1230-1330 Playdough Pizza for Families and Children - Cooked in the onsite Pizza Oven
1330-1400 Food Animals and Mexican Flower Workshops for Families and Children
1430-1500 24hrs eating at Electric Picnic - and what craft drinks to pair SEANEEN SULLIVAN
1500-1515 Signature Hennessy Side Car
1530-1545 Signature Slane Drinks
1545-1600 Learn the secrets of Sourdough with SCÉAL BAKERY
1615-1630 Slane Whiskey History & Tastings
1700-1730 Masterclass with Kevin Thornton
1730-1745 Hennessy History & Tasting
