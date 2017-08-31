Electric Picnic Campers: Give up your ould tents and sleeping bags for the homeless #ep2017

A Portlaoise man who helps the homeless in Dublin as made an appeal to all Electric Picnic goers to donate their sleeping bags and tents they won't be needing them after the Laois festival .

Portlaoise Action To Homelessness (PATH) volunteer Tom Duffy came up with the idea following his many “heart-breaking” Saturday night trips to the capital with the Portlaoise-based action group that regularly feed and clothe homeless people in need.

Tom told the Leinster Express that he posted the idea on his Facebook page recently and was overwhelmed by the encouraging comments, shares and likes along with offers of help.

“One reply was from the Carter girls from Supershots Paintball who are based at entrance seven to the Electric Picnic. They thought it was a great idea rather than seeing the bags going to waste. I was given permission to collect sleeping bags and tents that are left behind after the festival on Monday and Tuesday and the four girls are going to help.

“I had hoped that I could get 20 or 30 sleeping bags but I was told that there were almost three skip full’s left behind after last year’s event and that 500 could be achievable.

read more below picture

“PATH will assist with gathering them all up over the couple of days and over 70 women in Portlaoise have already offered to wash and dry them in their homes. It has quickly and truly turned into a whole community project.

"Once the sleeping bags are fresh and clean they will be stored in my home ready for distribution to the people who need them. Most people can’t wait for the Picnic to begin but I can’t wait until it’s over to get started on this project to help our homeless friends.” he said.

There will be signs and a drop off point at entrance seven to the Electric Picnic indicating this initiative and appealing to people to donate their sleeping bags.

PATH was set up in 2015 to feed those that are sleeping rough in Dublin. Its volunteers travel regularly to Dublin to feed the homeless.

For more on PATH go to their facebook page here