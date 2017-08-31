Laois Gardaí are reminding Electric Picnic goers to be aware of their personal safety

Fire, drugs, alcohol, discrimination, sexual health, and not padlocking your tent are all among the advice being dispensed by Electric Picnic organisers, backed by Laois Gardaí.

Laois Gardaí are urging Electric Picnic goers to heed the personal safety warnings on the Festival Republic's website, ahead of the fun kicking off in Stradbally.

Warnings to campers on www.electricpicnic.ie include "Don't put a padlock on your tent as this screams 'I have something valuable in here' and don't bury your valuables by your tent as someone is bound to be watching".

Any discrimination is urged to be reported immediately to onsite staff, be it based on gender, race, disability, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender reassignment, marital or civil partnership status, pregnancy or maternity.

The Welfare Tent in the Jimi Hendrix campsite is open 24 hours offering confidential advice about drugs, alcohol, legal highs and sexual health, or a supportive ear to discuss problems, with a monitored rest and recovery area for anyone who feels they've overdone it.

Tips are to get to know the layout of the site and pick out landmarks to remember where your tent is. Keep your phone charged, stay hydrated, bring a torch, not candles. Do not bring valuables or if you do, rent a locker.

Wash your hands at water points and use hand sanitizer at the toilet blocks, because "there is more chance of catching an infection in a field than at home".

Wear strong shoes for walking long distances, and do not start any fires.

Regarding crime, EP organisers remind us that the picnic is "the size of a small town and you need to take the same precautions as you would on any other night out".

The advice to stay in groups, leave vehicles clearly empty and locked, mark your property clearly, separate your money in different places, and avoid dark areas.

There is a Garda Station onsite at the Jimi Hendrix campsite, and crimes are urged to be reported immediately to any staff.

"Remember by comparison, the Electric Picnic site is a very safe and friendly place. We have employed staff to be there for you. Be sure to report anything or anyone suspicious to staff to make this a safe and happy, crime free festival".