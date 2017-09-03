Electric Picnic: What to see and do on Sunday
Plan your day now!
Sunday is well-known as the best day of Electric Picnic for many and a new crowd of people with Sunday tickets will emerge to revel in the music and arts on offer in Stradbally today.
Here are some suggestions of great things to see and do for the day.
Disco Yoga with Resident DJ
Miriam and Al's Sunday Brunch
Dublin Gospel Choir
Gangsters at Salty Dog 2:25pm - 3:15pm
'The Science of Sinead' with Sinead Burke
King Kong Company Electric Arena
Off The Ball Hurling Special
Rag'N'Bone Man on the Main Stage 4:15pm - 5:15pm
Other Voices Special Guests 5:00pm - 5:30pm
The Pretenders Main Stage 5:45pm - 6:45pm
Beoga 6pm - 6:45pm Little Big Tent
Neil Delamere Comedy tent 6:05pm - 6:35pm
A Lust for Life Pieta House 6:30pm - 9:30pm Mindfield: Theatre Stage in association with Dublin Theatre Festival
Jason Byrne Coedy tent 6:40pm - 7:15pm
Keywest Salty Dog 6:45pm - 7:30pm
Chaka Khan Main Stage 7:15pm - 8:15pm
The Rubberbandits 7:20pm - 8:00pm Comedy tent
Smash Hits 7:30pm - 9:00pm Electric Ireland Throwback Stage
Elbow Main Stage 9:00pm - 10:00pm Main Stage
The Strypes 9:45pm - 10:30pm Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow
Duran Duran 10:45pm - 12:00am Main Stage
Ash 11:00pm - 12:00am Jerry Fish Electric Side Show
The Pale 12:50am - 1:40am
Humans of the Sesh 1:30am - 3:00am The Hazel Wood
