Electric Picnic: What to see and do on Sunday

Sunday is well-known as the best day of Electric Picnic for many and a new crowd of people with Sunday tickets will emerge to revel in the music and arts on offer in Stradbally today.

Here are some suggestions of great things to see and do for the day.

Disco Yoga with Resident DJ 11am - 2pm at 3Disco

Miriam and Al's Sunday Brunch 12:45pm - 1:45pm - A heavy headed, light-hearted review of the Sunday papers with special guests and music.

Dublin Gospel Choir 1pm - 2pm on the Main Stage - not to be missed!

Gangsters at Salty Dog 2:25pm - 3:15pm

'The Science of Sinead' with Sinead Burke 3pm - 4pm Mindfield Science Gallery. Also not to be missed - Sinead Burke is a primary school teacher, PHD student and broadcaster. Also known as Minnie Melange, Sinead has done it all from winning Alternative Miss Ireland to visiting the White House and United Nations. Her Ted Talk just hit o ne million views this week and Sinead will be at Electric Picnic to breakdown the Science of Sinead and what it takes to be this extraordinary woman. Click here to watch her TedTalk.

King Kong Company Electric Arena 3:30pm - 4:15pm The tent is sure to be stuffed to capacity like it was last year!

Off The Ball Hurling Special 3:30pm - 5:00pm Mindfield: Newstalk Lounge. There will be live screening of the All Ireland hurling final between Waterford and Galway. This is sure to be packed!

Rag'N'Bone Man on the Main Stage 4:15pm - 5:15pm

Other Voices Special Guests 5:00pm - 5:30pm

The Pretenders Main Stage 5:45pm - 6:45pm

Beoga 6pm - 6:45pm Little Big Tent

Neil Delamere Comedy tent 6:05pm - 6:35pm

A Lust for Life Pieta House 6:30pm - 9:30pm Mindfield: Theatre Stage in association with Dublin Theatre Festival

Jason Byrne Coedy tent 6:40pm - 7:15pm

Keywest Salty Dog 6:45pm - 7:30pm

Chaka Khan Main Stage 7:15pm - 8:15pm

The Rubberbandits 7:20pm - 8:00pm Comedy tent

Smash Hits 7:30pm - 9:00pm Electric Ireland Throwback Stage

Elbow Main Stage 9:00pm - 10:00pm Main Stage

The Strypes 9:45pm - 10:30pm Jerry Fish Electric Sideshow

Duran Duran 10:45pm - 12:00am Main Stage

Ash 11:00pm - 12:00am Jerry Fish Electric Side Show

Pogueology Salty Dog 11:00pm

The Pale 12:50am - 1:40am

Humans of the Sesh 1:30am - 3:00am The Hazel Wood