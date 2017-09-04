Tickets for the 2018 Electric Picnic are going on sale soon

Many campers will be still sound asleep in the leafy fields of the Cosby estate, but early birds and family campers will have to be quick off the mark to splash out on next year's event.

After yet another resoundingly successful Electric Picnic, there is barely time to count your leftover cash before digging deep for next year's event.

Festival director Melvin Benn yesterday confirmed that tickets for 2018 will soon be on sale.

It is understood they will go on sale as soon as mid September.

There are no plans to expand the festival, which has an official capacity of 55,000 a day, but plans for next year are already underway.

Last year tickets went on sale on September 9 and in a matter of hours, tickets for Family Camping , Family Campervan and Campervan, were already sold out.

More details will be posted as soon as they are released on our Electric Picnic section.