Tickets for Electric Picnic 2018 confirmed to go on sale this week

Electric Picnic organisers have confirmed details of how to get discounted tickets for the 2018 festival.

Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic festival will go on sale this Friday!

This year's process for applying for your discount code for Electric Picnic 2018 tickets will open on Wednesday, September 6 for customers who don't automatically receive a code from Ticketmaster.

Tickets will then go on sale from Ticketmaster at 9am, Friday September 8.

The organisers are excited to do it all over again in 12 months.

"We would like to thank each and every one of you that made Electric Picnic 2017 one of the most memorable weekends of our lives. We can't wait to do it all again with you next year," Festival Republic say.

Ticket prices and information on how to apply for your code will be available soon.