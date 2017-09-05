Lost something important at Electric Picnic... besides your inhibitions? Here's the Lost Property open days

Electric Picnic organisers have announced a series of Lost Property Open Days in Stradbally throughout September and October

If you are in mourning for your phone, glasses or keys lost at Electric Picnic, all is not lost!

Organisers have just announced the open days for Lost Property.

The days will be held at the St Vincent De Paul, Main Street in Stradbally. If you can't make any of the open days, you can email enquiries: festivalrepublic.com with a detailed description of your lost item.

Tuesday September 5: 10am to 2pm

Wednesday September 6: 10am to 2pm

Thursday September 7: 10am to 2pm

Friday September 8: 2pm to 6pm

Saturday September 9: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday September 16: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday September 23: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday September 30: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday October 7: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday October 14: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday October 21: 12pm to 4pm

Saturday October 28: 12pm to 4pm