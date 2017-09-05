Electric Picnic
Lost something important at Electric Picnic... besides your inhibitions? Here's the Lost Property open days
Electric Picnic organisers have announced a series of Lost Property Open Days in Stradbally throughout September and October
If you are in mourning for your phone, glasses or keys lost at Electric Picnic, all is not lost!
Organisers have just announced the open days for Lost Property.
The days will be held at the St Vincent De Paul, Main Street in Stradbally. If you can't make any of the open days, you can email enquiries: festivalrepublic.com with a detailed description of your lost item.
Tuesday September 5: 10am to 2pm
Wednesday September 6: 10am to 2pm
Thursday September 7: 10am to 2pm
Friday September 8: 2pm to 6pm
Saturday September 9: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday September 16: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday September 23: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday September 30: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday October 7: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday October 14: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday October 21: 12pm to 4pm
Saturday October 28: 12pm to 4pm
