Dates announced for Electric Picnic 2018

Electric Picnic has announced the dates for the festival in 2018 just three days after the 2017 festival ended.

The festival's Facebook page has updated its profile picture revealing next years dates.

Even though we know that the festival is always on the first weekend of September, it is exciting to see it in black and white.

Plans are well underway for next years festival and organisers have said that there are no plans to expand the festival.

Watch Bill Bailey talking about Laois at Electric Picnic here.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday.