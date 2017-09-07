Electric Picnic: Loyalty ticket scheme details announced

Electric Picnic organisers are again offering the loyalty scheme tickets to our loyal followers as well as a three-stage instalment plan ahead of the first sale of tickets for the festival in Stradbally in 2018.

To be eligible for a discount, you will need to prove you’ve been before and in return you’ll get the discount code. If you have been to the festival three times or more a ticket will cost €165, if you've been once or twice a ticket will cost €185 and if you haven't been before it will cost €205.

For those who have purchased tickets from Ticketmaster in the past online and who opted in to future mailing you should receive a code direct from Ticketmaster. If you wish to automatically receive your loyalty code for future Electric Picnic events from Ticketmaster, please ensure you’re signed up to receive marketing emails from Ticketmaster.

If you don't automatically receive a discount code from Ticketmaster, you will need to follow the application process detailed here. ​You can also bring your proof of attendance into any Ticketmaster outlet listed here to purchased your discounted ticket.

To guarantee you get a discount code for Electric Picnic 2018, please submit your code request by 5pm Wednesday, 25th October 2017. Please note that tickets are subject to availability.

The loyalty scheme (and use of discount codes) will end at 5pm Tuesday, 31st October, or in the event of a sell-out of the allocation, whichever comes first. A discount code or request for a discount code does not guarantee a ticket purchase and tickets are sold on a first come first serve basis.

For more information on 2018 ticket prices, instalment plans and claiming your discount code please visit our ticket information page.