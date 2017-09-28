Laois charity PATH has sleeping bags for Dublin trips until 2018 after EP clean-up

Portlaoise Action to Homelessness (PATH) has received a total of 237 sleeping bags after a huge community effort was made to collect them following Electric Picnic.

This is enough sleeping bags for PATH to bring a full cart to Dublin on their weekly trips for the next 24 weeks right up to March, 2018.

PATH is a voluntary group based in Portlaoise that gathers donations of essential materials from local people to bring on trips to Dublin city centre every Saturday night to share with people who sleep rough.

PATH use mobile carts to move around to homeless people in Dublin and therefore are limited in the amount of supplies they can bring with them.

Following the collection of hundreds of sleeping bags after Electric Picnic, PATH will now have full carts of sleeping bags for 24 weeks.

Tom Duffy and Billy Fitzpatrick, two PATH volunteers, led the collection of sleeping bags and tents and a huge community effort in Laois was made to get all of the sleeping bags washed after the mucky weekend in Stradbally.

PATH are always in need of donations of men and women's socks and underwear, toiletries and especially hats, scarves and gloves coming into winter.

Donations can be dropped to Portlaoise Parish Centre.

See the PATH Facebook page for more drop-off points.