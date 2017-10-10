Go Glamping at Electric Picnic 2018! Pre-erected bell tents, tipis, yurts, and wooden chalets have gone on sale

Are you excited about Electric Picnic 2018 but feeling the fear of collapsed broken tents and icky toilets?

Now is the time to camp in luxury because the organisers have opened booking on their gorgeous, pre-erected posh tents and even wooden cabins.

The luxurious accommodation is in the Pink Moon campsite, located close to the main festival, but with 24 hour security, serviced and maintained toilets and showers, a pamper room and café.

"Tipis, Bell Tents, Rainbow Tents and 2 and 8 person tents are available now, taking away all the hassles of carrying, erecting and breaking down your camp," Electric Picnic say.

You can choose a chalet FestiHut, which have private flush toilets in secure enclosure.

Or perhaps you want to go more BoHo, with the bohemia Boutique Camping yurts, with carpeted interiors, a proper double bed, mosquito net, furniture, wash hand basin, silk cushioned benches, bottled water, bin bags and loo roll.

Another of the options are PodPads, painted wooden houses with lockable doors, in a secure area with free phone charging, tea and coffee, free hairdrying pamper area and luxury toilets and showers.

To see the ful range and prices, book, click here.

Below: the Bohemia Yurts.