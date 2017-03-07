At the Races man Matt Chapman in Kavanagh's as sports fans set for some craic

There’s a double dose of sports-flavoured fun at Kavanaghs in Portlaoise this week, with something for horse racing fans and armchair football pundits on the programme.

With the biggest week in racing only a few days away Kavanaghs are hosting their annual Cheltenham Preview Night.

The guest MC is none other than At the Races' own Matt Chapman, this Thursday, March 9, with the fun all set to kick off at 7.30pm.

Last year’s event was a bumper with tips and plenty of compliments of Matt, trainer Tony Mullins, jockey Katie Walsh and Herald Racing pundit Niall Cronin.

Get your tickets soon as this event always sells out.

Then on Saturday night, March 11, the bar is hosting a Laois Leeds Utd Q&A, with Leeds and Irish footballing legend John Giles.

Laois Leeds Utd Members Club are celebrating 10 years with this special Q&A night, with guest MC Karl Spain.

The event takes place at 8pm, followed by music with Scammal Keigh and The Business.

For more on either of these events, see the venue website at www.kavanaghsportlaoise.com.