Table quiz in Laois for UCD overseas volunteer project

A table quiz takes place in Drennan’s Bar in the Greenroads in aid of UCD Volunteers Overseas.

All funds raised will be going towards the provision of physiotherapy services to the Asha Jyothi and Prem Niketan Centres for Children with Disabilities in South India.

Refreshments and raffle on the night. All support would be greatly appreciated.

The quiz takes place on Saturday April 1, at 9pm sharp