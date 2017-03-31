Portlaoise service invites families to Easter Egg Hunt fun

Families are invited to enjoy some Easter Fun and raise some much needed funds for a vital local service in the processs.

The Portlaoise Family Resource Centre is holding a Family Fun Easter Egg Hunt in Togher Woods, Portlaoise. All proceed raised will go back into the centre to support the various programs delivered for families.

The day features mystery hunt, egg decorating, activities and prizes. Children must be accompanied by adults.

Refreshments are provided and the event cost €10 per family. Book is essential so call in advance to 057 8686153 or dropg into the centre on Harpur's Lane, Portlaoise.

The event takes place on Sunday, April 9 12-2pm