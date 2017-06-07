The Rock National School in Laois needs solid support

Parents Council of Primary School near Mountmellick in Co Laois holding two fundraisers

The parents of children at the Rock National School near Mountmellick are hoping the public get behind two upcoming fundraiser for the Laois school.

First up, The Rock NS Parent Council is holding a table quiz in Turley's Pub, Mountmellick on Friday, June 16 at 9pm. Tables of 4 are €20. There will be a raffle on the night.

"All welcome, your support would be greatly appreciated," say the parents.

Meanwhile, the parents are holding a clothes recycling drive on Monday, June 19.

"We are looking for old clothes, bed linen, towels, curtains, shoes, bags, belts and soft toys," say the organisers.

Bags can be dropped to the school on or before Monday, June 19 up until 9.30am.