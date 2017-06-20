Buy a horse for Camross and support the community

Buy a horse for Camross is the clarion call of the organisers of the upcoming annual Parish Race night.

This Parish Race night is run by the Camross CE scheme on behalf of the Parish. It is this annual fundraiser which enables the scheme to do all the good work around the Parish.

People can buy a “horse” for €20 in support of this Parish fundraiser.

The Rae night will be held on Saturday night, June 24 in the Camross Inn.

Perhaps you'll get lucky and pick an Our Duke, the winner of the Irish Grand National who was bred and reared in neighbouring Coolrain by the Cooper clan.