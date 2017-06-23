Strawberries and cream in salubrious Stradbally

Stradbally Country Markets will host a fundraising 'Strawberry and Cream' event in conjunction with their first weekly market of July.

The market say the event will help to provide much needed resources and specialist services for all Motor Neurone Disease Patients, and will also increase awareness of this challenging life-limiting illness.

Tea and coffee will also be available for the cause. There will also be a raffle for an organic vegetable hamper and a home baked food hamper.

Do come along to St Patrick's Hall, Stradbally Co Laois anytime between 10am - 1pm on Saturday, July 1.

Further details from Marian Mobile (086) 3850905 .