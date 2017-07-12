The Race is on to support The Harps GAA in Durrow

The community around Durrow is being urged to get behind their local GAA club this weekend.

Harps GAA Annual Race Night will be held on Saturday the 15th of July in Lennons Bar, Durrow.

The night, previously advertised for July 1st was changed due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We ask everybody to please support this vital fundraiser for the Club on the night via the auction race. We look forward to seeing you on the night for some great craic," say the club.