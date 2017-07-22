Fall in love with the village of Timahoe and its heritage

Looking for a place to spend a few hours with bored kids this summer while school is out? Then Timahoe could be your answer.

The Timahoe Heritage Centre opened its doors in 2014 and has became a popular place to visit for many since then. The centre aims are to showcase the Monastic Heritage of the Village and the County. A wonderful audiovisual presentation is backed up by an array of wall mounted information on the "Glendalough of Laois". There is also some very interesting reading books for anyone with a "Gra" for local history.

Facilities include toilets and free Wifi plus a amazing playground nearby, with picnic benches. But don't forget the fantastic Round Tower, the old Castle, and bring your football because there is a huge Village green to play on.

The local Corner Shop has Tea/Coffee hot and cold sandwiches and ice cream a plenty.

So come down and find out what a Sean na gig is!

The centre is manned by a curator 11am to 2pm Monday to Friday and is opened at anytime by contacting 087 6813116 check out the Timahoe Heritage Centre Facebook page for more.

Meanwhile, this year's Medley Day in Timahoe has been pencilled in for the August, 19th and 20th of August next.

On Saturday there will be a photographic exhibition of 'Timahoe Times Past and Present'.

Anyone that has any old photos are requested to bring them along so we can reminisce on times. If people have any photograph stored on a computer or phone they can be uploaded to the Timahoe medley day Facebook page and the Timahoe Village facebook page.

There also will be a cheese and wine reception that evening with tea and coffee.

The Juvenile GAA club are holding a sponsored 5k walk on the Saturday evening also.

On Sunday the 20th there will be the inaugural SVT/Medley Day "Medley Mile Race" everyone is welcome to enter into this novel race consisting of a mile long. Registration from 12.30pm on the green.

There will be many side shows on the green throughout the afternoon, for people's entertainment.

The organisers ask for photographs and preferably copies for our display in the Heritage centre on the Saturday evening.