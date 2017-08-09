Five exciting events Laois people can look forward to during Heritage Week

Laois Heritage Week will celebrate the natural heritage of Laois through fun, free, family events.

Across the county, plans are coming together for National Heritage Week 2017 which takes place from August 19 to 27.

Events are being organised by community groups, organisations and individuals to celebrate local heritage through this year's theme of 'Wildlife'.

A huge number of unique and interesting events are in the pipeline in Laois, here are five that stood out from the list for all Laois people to take note of.

1. Pollinator Party in the Park - August 19 from 12 to 3pm in Pairc an Phobail, Portlaoise. This fun event will celebrate all that is great about bees with a family fun day exploring the wildlife at Portlaoise's Green Flag Park. Anyone who attends will receive free tickets to a screening of The Bee Movie in The Dunamaise Arts Centre at 3pm on the same day.

2. Céilí at the Crossroads - August 23rd from 7-10pm at Heritage House, Abbeyleix. Look forward to music song and dance on a traditional dancing board. Céilí with local musicians from Spink Comhaltas and instruction from John and Michael from Half Door Club, and a music seisiún till 10pm.

3. John Spillane and Jimmy Crowley - Perform live at Donaghmore Workhouse on August 24 from 8-10pm. These two living legends of Irish folk music team up for a rare performance together in unique surroundings. This is set to be a magical show not to be missed! Booking required from the Dunamaise Arts Centre box Office.

4. DeLorean DMC-12 on Display - August 25, 10am - 5pm at Portarlington Library. Travel Back to the Future and see for yourself in all its stainless steel glory an original DeLorean motorcar, which was manufactured in Belfast and made famous by

Marty McFly and Dr. Emmett Brown! Full story here.

5. National Reptile Zoo - Comes to three libraries in Laois during Heritage Week on Tuesday, August 22. The Zoo will visit Portarlington Library from 10-11am (booking emcevoy@laoiscoco.ie), Portlaoise Library from 12.30-1.30pm (booking laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie) and Mountmellick Library from 3-4pm (booking tkenny@laoiscoco.ie).This is a terrific opportunity to see at first hand the Irish National Reptile Zoo’s wonderful selection of reptiles and to learn about their lives, their habitats and the conservation of these fantastic creatures. Booking required.

