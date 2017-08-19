Gouleyduff club hosts Horseshoe Pitching Championships in Athy

All roads will lead to Athy next week end 25th, 26th and 27th August, for the All Ireland Horseshoe Pitching Championships.

The events will be hosted by Gouleyduff Horseshoe Pitching (Meggar) Club. Competitions will be held in Tegral Sports-field by kind permission of Tegral Building Products, Athy.

On Friday evening 25th an Open Pairs Competition will be held, starting at 6.30pm, with presentation of prizes afterwards in The Emigrant. All are welcome.

On Saturday 26th the All Ireland Club Championship will be held in two divisions, starting time 12.30pm and immediately afterwards the All Ireland Inter County games in two divisions will commence.

On Sunday 27th the All Ireland Pairs Competitions, again in two divisions, will start at 12 noon. The presentation of prizes for the two days competitions will be made in Clancy's Pub in Leinster Street, Athy with music and refreshments to follow.

Gouleyduff Horseshoe Pitching (Meggar) Club thanked Kildare County Council for their very welcome support of the week end events, Tegral Building Products for their sponsorship of the All Ireland Pairs Competition, Crom-A- Boo Cabs for their sponsorship of the Open Pairs Competition.

The Club would also like to thank Irish Lamp Recycling Ltd, Athy, People First Credit Union and Allied Irish Bank, Athy for their generous support.

The Chairman of Gouleyduff Club, Denis Ryan, welcomes all the Pitchers and their supporters to Athy for the week end and all the Club members will do their best to make sure their stay in Athy is a memorable one.