Galway Vs Waterford: Laois GAA club has All-Ireland tickets up for grabs

Galway and Waterford fans can win All-Ireland Hurling Final tickets if they make their way to Tipperary next weekend to support a Laois GAA club and have a great night a the dogs along the way.

The Rathdowney Errill GAA club's annual race night will take place on Saturday August 26th in Thurles greyhound stadium.

The club says there is a fantastic prize of two All Ireland hurling final tickets with an overnight 4 star accommodation in the Skylon hotel plus an evening meal for two for the winning ticket in the buster race.

Tickets are €10 each which will include entry and race card on the night.

First race will start at 7.50. Tickets will be on sale this week.

This is always a brilliant nights fun for all the family.