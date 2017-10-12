Could you take on darts legend Raymond van Barneveld in this huge charity event?

World Champion Darts Player, Raymond van Barneveld (Barney) is coming to The Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore on October 28.

People from far and wide are welcome to try their hand at playing against the darts legend all in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

Barney is a five time World Champion and more importantly the peoples champion because he is very popular and much-loved.

Get your general Admission tickets here.

Get VIP tickets here - Includes meet and greet with darts legend, front row seats to the event and the only photo opportunity with Barney that can be printed and signed on the night.

Locals can meet and greet Barney and all the people who take on the Dutchman will have their own songs when they play him up on the big stage and the night has all the razzmatazz of what the darts has on TV at the moment.

This is a huge and exciting event for Tullamore and the surrounding areas that is not to be missed.

