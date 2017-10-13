Ten scary movies to watch on Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th only rolls around so often. It is a superstitious day for some and a reason to celebrate all things spooky and unnatural.

If you are one of those people who likes to embrace the strangeness of the day check out this list of top ten movies to watch on Friday the 13th.

10. JAWS

9. The Shining

8. A Nightmare on Elm Street

7. The Ring

6. The Blair Witch Project

5. The Exorcist

4. The Conjuring

3. Paranormal Activity

2. Friday the 13th

1. SAW