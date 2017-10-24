Christmas gifts at Laois fairs in Emo and Killenard

Emo and Killenard in Laois are the venue for two upcoming fairs where people can pick up some lovely Christmas gifts.

Emo Art & Craft Fair will be held on Sunday, November 12 from 11.30am - 5pm in the Community Centre in Emo. A few places left.

For more information contact Stephanie after 4.00 on 0868378659 or text.

Meanwhile, the annual Mount St Anne's, Killenard Christmas Fair will take place on Sunday December 3 from 11am to 4pm.

We are now taking bookings for those who wish to sell their produce on the day.

Early booking is essential as places are limited.

Contact Catherine on 057-8626153 for further details/booking.