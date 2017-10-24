Laois Hospice welcomes well known journalist and RTÉ broadcaster to Laois

One of Ireland's best known journalists and broadcasters will be in Laois in November to speak at the public meeting of Laois Hospice.

Olivia O'Leary, who has worked for RTE, BBC, The Irish Times, the Carlow Nationalist and others, has accepted an invitation to speak in Portlaoise at a meeting organised by one of the leading charities in Laois.

Educated at St Leo's College, Carlow and at University College Dublin (UCD), she started her reporting career in Carlow.

She joined RTÉ in the 1970s and moved from there to became the first regular female senior presenter of the BBC's current affairs programme, Newsnight. She also worked fo ITV.

The award winning journalist has also co-authored book Mary Robinson: The Authorised Biography, with Dr Helen Burke,

She was married to Paul Tansey, Economics Editor of The Irish Times. He died suddenly in September 2008. She has one daughter, Emily.

She broadcasts a weekly a diary on RTÉ Radio 1's Drivetime.

The journalist recently called for pay parity for women in RTÉ singling out Laois native Claire Byrne for particular praise.

In recent years she has become known for her part in the campaign to Save the Barrow Line campaign along the River Barrow in Carlow.

The meeting will be held in the Killeshin Hotel on Wednesday, November 15 at 8pm

.