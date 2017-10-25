Classic Movies, Teddy Bears, Gaeilge, Chess, Book Clubs, Knitting & Reading - all at Portlaoise Library

Portlaoise Library News - upcoming and ongoing events feature Classic Movies, Teddy Bear, Gaeilge, Chess, Book Clubs, Knitting & Reading.

Author Visit: Michael McCaughan book coming home Journalist & Author, discusses his return to Irish Language. This is an Irish Language event and will take place in Portlaoise library on Wednesday 15th November, 5.15pm.

Children’s Storytelling: Friday 3rd November, 11am suitable for 3-9yrs Booking Essential

Teddy Bear Sleepover: The Library will be hosting a Teddy Bear sleepover for one night only the teddy bears will be taking over the library, so to all the children, don’t forget to bring your Bear! On Thursday 2nd November, 5.30pm for ages 3-9years.

Do you like old movies?: During the autumn, Classic films will be shown in Portlaoise Library from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Next film will be shown on Wednesday 11th October, 5pm. If you are interested in seeing these films, or in joining our Film Club, Please contact the library.

Ongoing Events

Reading Aloud: Shared Reading at Portlaoise Library, fortnightly event from 1-2pm. Do you love poetry and literature, but do not have the time available to join a book club? Do you like the idea of listening to poetry and prose reading and discussing them with a group? ‘Shared Reading’ is a library-based project centred on listening to and discussing literature. If you would be interested in joining our group, participating, or just listening, please contact Portlaoise Library to sign up.

Chess Club: The Chess Club is back please note: Tuesdays, 3.30pm. Portlaoise Library for 8-12 yrs.

Portlaoise Book Club: The group meet on the first Wednesday of each month, 6.30pm.

Junior Book Club: The group meet on the last Friday of each month, 3.30pm.

Genealogy Club: The club meet on the second Thursday of each month at 6pm.

Knitting Club: The group meets weekly on Wednesday, 11am.

Ciorcal Comhrá: Irish conversation, This is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to meet up and practice their Irish in a social atmosphere, and to meet other Irish speakers at the same time. The Conversational group is suitable for adults of all levels, no matter what level of Irish you have, you are more than welcome to join us! group meets weekly on Wednesday, 5.30pm.

For more information about any of our events. Please feel free to contact the library on 057 8622333 or you can email:laoislibrary@laoiscoco.ie

Please note - all the above events are free of charge and all are welcome to join.

