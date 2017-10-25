Glitz and glam in store at Laois golf club fashion show in November



Mountrath Golf Club is hosting a fashion show on Thursday, November 9 in the Clubhouse at 8.30pm.

The club welcome support would be gratefully appreciated.

Mountrath Golf Club is situated 3km south of Mountrath.

The River Nore flows through the course and the old mill, once used to generate electricity, stands close by.

The Slieve Bloom Mountains cab be seen in the background. The club says the course presents a challenge to any golfer and is guaranteed to test the driving, pitching and putting ability of the best.