Come to south Laois and enjoy a scenic historic walk

Walkers should make their way to south Laois this weekend where they can enjoy a historic and scenic amble on the Laois Kilkenny border.

South Laois Tourism holds the popular McGiollaphadraig Way Walk on October Bank Holiday Monday.

The walk re-traces the steps of Cormac McGiollaphadraig resident of Cullahill Castle as he fled Cromwell's men in the 1600's making his way onto Cullahill Mountain where he was captured and slain.

The walk will bring you through the spectacular views of Cullahill Mountain and the Ballagh Hill to the finish in Durrow where refreshments will be held in Dec's Bar Durrow.

Starting 12 noon Cullahill Castle with registration from 11.30am.

For information contact 0872395357

This Tourism committee promotes south Laois and north Kilkenny to tourists. It takes in the villages of Cullahill, Ballacolla and Clough, Durrow, Ballinakill, Ballyouskill, Ballyragget, Lisdowney, Gathabawn, Johnstown, Rathdowney, Cullahill, Erill, Donaghmore, Ballybrophy, Clough and Ballacolla.

The aim is to promote tourism in the area and to increase the number of visitors to our beautiful countryside.

South Laois Tourism is a voluntary community group.